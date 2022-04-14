MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

Shares of MTY traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$53.41. 19,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,384. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.89.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

