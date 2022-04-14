MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

