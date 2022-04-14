Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

