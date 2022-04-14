MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSLP stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 53,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. MusclePharm has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
MusclePharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
