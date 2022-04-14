Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 561,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,144. Nascent Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Nascent Biotech (Get Rating)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

