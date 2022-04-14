National Bank Financial Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$19.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.05.

FRHLF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 11,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

