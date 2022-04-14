National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$12.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

BIREF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 108,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,671. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

