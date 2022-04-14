National Bankshares Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.79.

NPI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.22. 335,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,723. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.84. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$44.20.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

