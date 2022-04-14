National Bankshares Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.83.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,728. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.99.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

