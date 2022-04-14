National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 88,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

