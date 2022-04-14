National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

