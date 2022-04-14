Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $31.63

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.63, but opened at $32.80. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 1,787 shares.

NMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

