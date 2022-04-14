NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.50

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.50), with a volume of 25361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,625 ($21.18).

The firm has a market cap of £771.72 million and a P/E ratio of 152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,638.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,711.36.

About NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

