NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Get NCC Group alerts:

About NCC Group (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.