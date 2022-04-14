nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. nCino has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

