Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,309,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,086,516. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 662,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 298,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

