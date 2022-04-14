Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TWTR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,309,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,086,516. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 662,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 298,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twitter (TWTR)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.