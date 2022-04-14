NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 2.6%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.57. 21,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,230,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.
The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
