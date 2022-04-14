NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 2.6%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.57. 21,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,230,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.