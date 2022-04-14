Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

