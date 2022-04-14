Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.21 on Thursday, hitting 12.73. 35,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 13.74. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 11.58 and a 1-year high of 20.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

