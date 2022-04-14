NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 568.6% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NRSN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 235,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,505. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.
