New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 350,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.