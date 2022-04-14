New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 22,900 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.84% of Nutanix worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,667,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 283,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $295,133.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

