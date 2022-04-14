New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $54,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $273.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

