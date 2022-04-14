New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $469.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

