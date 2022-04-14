New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $101.37 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $101,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.74.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

