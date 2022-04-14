New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $123.94 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.92 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

