New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $141.55 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $141,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.55. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.