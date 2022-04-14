New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $419.38 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

