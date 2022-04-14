New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $63,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in American Water Works by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

