New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Raymond James worth $63,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Raymond James by 65.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 38.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

