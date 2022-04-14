New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $96,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Equifax stock opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.