New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $464.52 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.78 and a 200-day moving average of $395.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

