New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 292,641 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.65% of AerCap worth $56,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

