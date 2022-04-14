New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.20 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

