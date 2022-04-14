New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 138,577 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $174,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $125.83 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.90.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

