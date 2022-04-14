New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,475 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,020,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $128,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

