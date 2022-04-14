New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,639 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $114,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.