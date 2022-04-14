New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,787 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $158,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $239.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.92.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

