New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 98,781 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,781 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $64,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

