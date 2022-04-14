New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $111,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

