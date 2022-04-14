NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $328.74 on Wednesday. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $391.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.95.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,882,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NewMarket by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in NewMarket by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

