NEXT plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEXT in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NXGPY stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. NEXT has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

