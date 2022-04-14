NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading Down 5.7%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 499,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 879,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
NXTP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 673,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 2,801.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 383,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 369,927 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
About NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)
NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.
