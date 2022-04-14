NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading Down 5.7%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 499,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 879,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

NXTP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 673,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 2,801.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 383,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 369,927 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

