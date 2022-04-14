Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6340302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
