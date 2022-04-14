Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NJDCY stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. Nidec has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

