Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Major Shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc Acquires 5,652,100 Shares of Stock

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Windacre Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nielsen alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 9,942,485 shares of Nielsen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.