Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 16.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 213,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 85,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,746,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,684,645.70. Insiders bought 293,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,490 over the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

