Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NKLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

