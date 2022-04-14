Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,064 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,709,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,620. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

