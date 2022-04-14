Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $5,160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $12,732,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.17. 47,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,983. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

